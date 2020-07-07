A+wildlife+officer+arrested+for+accepting+a+bribe+from+a+farmer

A bribery officer has been arrested today by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

It has been reported that he has taken a bribe from a farmer who is cultivating a government land.

The famer has been cultivating in a government land adjoining his land and the forest officer has demanded a bribe of Rs. 20,000 to ignore the offence.

The Commission stated that the suspect had accepted RS 7,000 previously and was arrested while receiving the balance Rs. 13,000. The suspect is to be produced before the Anuradhapura court.