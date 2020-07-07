One more tested positive for COVID- 19, increasing total infected in Sri Lanka to 2081

One more tested positive for COVID- 19, an arrival from Saudi Arabia, increasing total infected in Sri Lanka to 2081.
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 21:37
UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the UNP will contest the election with solutions for the major issues in the country.He said this while speaking... Read More
Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated that there is no point in talking about the Chairpersons. Meanwhile, speaking at a public meeting held today, former... Read More
President of second most affected country from Coronavirus, Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for the Covid-19. Read More