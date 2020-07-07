සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

UNP is contesting elections this year with solutions to major issues in the country - Ranil (Video)

Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 22:10

UNP+is+contesting+elections+this+year+with+solutions+to+major+issues+in+the+country+-+Ranil+%28Video%29


UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the UNP will contest the election with solutions for the major issues in the country.

He said this while speaking at a public rally held in Pitipana, Homagama today.
Becoming a Chairman in your dreams - Prasanna (Video)
Becoming a Chairman in your dreams - Prasanna (Video)
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 22:06

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated that there is no point in talking about the Chairpersons. Meanwhile, speaking at a public meeting held today, former... Read More

One more tested positive for COVID- 19, increasing total infected in Sri Lanka to 2081
One more tested positive for COVID- 19, increasing total infected in Sri Lanka to 2081
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 21:37

One more tested positive for COVID- 19, an arrival from Saudi Arabia, increasing total infected in Sri Lanka to 2081. Read More

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for the Covid-19
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for the Covid-19
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 21:22

President of second most affected country from Coronavirus, Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for the Covid-19. Read More





Trending News

Parents looked on helplessly as young couple jumped to their death (video)
07 July 2020
Parents looked on helplessly as young couple jumped to their death (video)
Welikada Prison inmate tests positive for Covid-19
07 July 2020
Welikada Prison inmate tests positive for Covid-19
Daughter's affair with married man led to triple murder in Qatar (video)
07 July 2020
Daughter's affair with married man led to triple murder in Qatar (video)
Triple-murder victims’ bodies brought to Sri Lanka
07 July 2020
Triple-murder victims’ bodies brought to Sri Lanka
Teenage couple jumps into Polgolla Reservoir (video)
07 July 2020
Teenage couple jumps into Polgolla Reservoir (video)

International News

50 killed in floods in Japan
07 July 2020
50 killed in floods in Japan
London mayor pays tribute on 15th anniversary of bombings
07 July 2020
London mayor pays tribute on 15th anniversary of bombings
US looks at banning Chinese social media apps
07 July 2020
US looks at banning Chinese social media apps
Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
07 July 2020
Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.