Ancient Makkama that has now become a cemetery (Video)





Today is National Archeology Day.



The Department of Archeology which was established in 1890 is 130 years.



Today, the Hiru CIA reveals an archaeological site that dates back to many centuries.



Unfortunately, that history has been buried due to shortsighted political activity.



Ancient ruins have been unearthed from a 90 acre area in Kappalladi, Kalpitiya.



It is said that the ancient "Makkama" Rajamaha Viharaya was located in this place.



However, a powerful politician from the previous government has settled the displaced persons and now there is a cemetery on the site.



Residents told the Hiru CIA team who visited the area that the land had been prepared with a dozer.



Residents say that if the site is an archaeological site, they have no objection to archaeological excavations.



If this site is the site of the "Makkama" Raja Maha Vihara, shouldn't the Department of Archeology immediately look into this?



Did the archeological error overthrow the temple of the king of "Makkama" in Kalpitiya?