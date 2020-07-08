සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President Donald Trump has formally moved to withdraw the US from WHO

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 6:35

US President Donald Trump has formally moved to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO)
18th Narcotics officer arrested for suspected links to drug traffickers
18th Narcotics officer arrested for suspected links to drug traffickers
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 6:52

The 18th officer attached to Police Narcotics Bureau with suspected links to drug dealers, arrested by the CID last night.  Read More

A cobra to the Ministry of Environment (Video)
A cobra to the Ministry of Environment (Video)
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 6:25

A man named Senujith Hunukumbura visited the Ministry of Environment today with a cobra to demand that the circular 5/2001 to prevent environmental damage... Read More

Palitha Thevarapperuma decides to quit the election (Video)
Palitha Thevarapperuma decides to quit the election (Video)
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 6:29

A tense situation has arisen when an attempt was made to remove a billboard displayed by former Parliamentarian Palitha Thewarapperuma.Thewarapperuma's... Read More





