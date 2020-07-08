210+at+Welikada+Prison+not+infected+with+Covid-19

With the four more Covid-19 patients reported yesterday (07), the total infected in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,081.



They are a Navy personnel, returnees from Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia and an inmate of Welikada Prison.



One hundred and fourteen remain under medical care, while 1,955 have recovered completely.



Meanwhile, the PCR test reports of 210 persons at Welikada Prison, where an infected inmate was found, have returned negative results.



Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said samples had been obtained from the inmates and officers of the building where the inmate had been kept.



Results of several others are yet to be received.



The Prisons Department said visitors would not be allowed at Welikada Prison, while 186 persons from there were taken to the quarantine centre at Poonani last night.



Army commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva said that seven prison officers were sent to another quarantine centre.