Canvassing+for+votes+at+state+institutions+banned

Canvassing for votes for the General Election candidates is banned at state institutions, state corporations, statutory boards, provincial council offices and local government institutions, says the Election Commission.



In a statement, Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya requests politicians, political activists and trade unionists to pay attention to the prohibition on holding meetings, distributing leaflets etc. at these places.



The Commission says it has so far received 2,084 election-related complaints.