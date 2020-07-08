Electricity consumers’ complaints report to Cabinet today

A report into consumers’ complaints with regard to their bills during the Covid-19 quarantine curfew in April and May is due to be tabled before the cabinet at its meeting today (08).
A five-member committee of inquiry, headed by additional secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy Hemantha Samarakoon, handed over the report to subject minister Mahinda Amaraweera yesterday.
