Ex-LTTE+member+succumbs+to+blast+injuries

A rehabilitated LTTE member this morning (08) succumbed to the injuries he had suffered when a locally-made bomb he tried to test exploded.



The 44-year-old died at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.



He had tried to put explosives in a tin can when it exploded at a house at Iyakkachchi in Palai, Kilinochchi on 03 July.



Police later searched the house and found two more bombs, explosives, a banner for Black Tigers and arrested the man’s wife.