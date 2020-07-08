සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Navy’s Covid-19 recoveries rise to 892

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 8:50

The total Covid-19 recoveries in the Navy have risen to 892.

Four gained complete recovery following treatment.
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 10:29

Police in Settikulam are investigating the killing of a pet dog, following a complaint yesterday (07).Four days earlier, a person next door shot it with... Read More

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 8:33

A rehabilitated LTTE member this morning (08) succumbed to the injuries he had suffered when a locally-made bomb he tried to test exploded.The 44-year-old... Read More

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 8:18

A train has derailed at Irattaperiyakulam on the northern line.As a result, train services on this track could be delayed, says the Railway Control Room.... Read More





