Jaffna fans celebrate Dhoni’s birthday (pictures)

The 39th birthday of former Indian cricket captain M.S. Dhoni was celebrated by his fans in Jaffna yesterday (07).
On this occasion, a blood donation took place and a midday meal was given for schoolchildren with special needs at Kaithadi.
The fans posed for photographs with cutouts of Dhoni and wore kits with his pictures.
On this occasion, a blood donation took place and a midday meal was given for schoolchildren with special needs at Kaithadi.
The fans posed for photographs with cutouts of Dhoni and wore kits with his pictures.