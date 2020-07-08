Election+campaigning+ends+at+midnight+on+02+August

Campaigning ends at midnight on 02 August for the General Election.



The Police Headquarters says in a statement that public meetings are prohibited until seven days elapse after the election results are released.



Also, leaflets, advertisements, photographs or symbols promoting candidates should not be displayed in public places.



Only a candidate’s vehicle can display such material, but not in the rear windowpane.



Meanwhile, politicians and area residents are holding a fast to protest the relocation of the polling centre at Pitiwala Junior School at Elpitiya in Galle.



They say that this school served as a polling centre since 1948.



When contacted, district secretary Somaratne Vidanapathirana said its relocation to a nearby building was done for the convenience of Election Commission officials and voters.