සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Election campaigning ends at midnight on 02 August

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 13:15

Election+campaigning+ends+at+midnight+on+02+August
Campaigning ends at midnight on 02 August for the General Election.

The Police Headquarters says in a statement that public meetings are prohibited until seven days elapse after the election results are released.

Also, leaflets, advertisements, photographs or symbols promoting candidates should not be displayed in public places.

Only a candidate’s vehicle can display such material, but not in the rear windowpane.

Meanwhile, politicians and area residents are holding a fast to protest the relocation of the polling centre at Pitiwala Junior School at Elpitiya in Galle.

They say that this school served as a polling centre since 1948.

When contacted, district secretary Somaratne Vidanapathirana said its relocation to a nearby building was done for the convenience of Election Commission officials and voters.
Hospital overseer arrested for taking bribe
Hospital overseer arrested for taking bribe
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 13:40

The overseer of the Akkarapattu Base Hospital has been arrested while soliciting a bribe to effect a transfer.The Bribery or Corruption Investigation Unit... Read More

England, West Indies players to support Black Lives Matter movement
England, West Indies players to support Black Lives Matter movement
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 13:34

England and West Indies players will take a knee together in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of today's first Test at the Ageas Bowl.The... Read More

Covid-19 recoveries rise to 1,967
Covid-19 recoveries rise to 1,967
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 13:28

Twelve more Covid-19 patients have gained complete recovery and discharged from hospital.This raises the number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,967, says... Read More





Trending News

Daughter's affair with married man led to triple murder in Qatar (video)
07 July 2020
Daughter's affair with married man led to triple murder in Qatar (video)
Triple-murder victims’ bodies brought to Sri Lanka
07 July 2020
Triple-murder victims’ bodies brought to Sri Lanka
Palitha Thevarapperuma decides to quit the election (Video)
08 July 2020
Palitha Thevarapperuma decides to quit the election (Video)
Covid-19 positives go up to 2,080
07 July 2020
Covid-19 positives go up to 2,080
No visitors at Welikada Prison until further notice
07 July 2020
No visitors at Welikada Prison until further notice

International News

50 killed in floods in Japan
07 July 2020
50 killed in floods in Japan
London mayor pays tribute on 15th anniversary of bombings
07 July 2020
London mayor pays tribute on 15th anniversary of bombings
US looks at banning Chinese social media apps
07 July 2020
US looks at banning Chinese social media apps
Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
07 July 2020
Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.