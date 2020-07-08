Sri Lanka, Maldives eliminate measles & rubella, ahead of 2023 target

Sri Lanka and the Maldives were today (08) verified for having eliminated rubella, according to the World Health Organization.



This makes them the first two countries in the WHO South-East Asia Region to achieve measles and rubella elimination ahead of the 2023 target.



“Protecting all children against these killer and debilitating diseases is an important step in our endeavor to achieve healthier population and health for all,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region, congratulating Maldives and Sri Lanka on their achievement.



The announcement was made after the fifth meeting of the South-East Asia Regional Verification Commission for Measles and Rubella Elimination, held virtually.



The Maldives reported last endemic case of measles in 2009 and of rubella in October 2015, while Sri Lanka reported last endemic case of measles in May 2016 and of rubella in March 2017.



Bhutan, DPR Korea and Timor-Leste are other countries in the Region who have eliminated measles.