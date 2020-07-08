UNP+working+committee+meets

The UNP working committee is presently meeting at Sirikotha.



Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is chairing the discussion that centres on activities relating to the upcoming General Election, a senior party member told Hiru News.



Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate Mujibur Rahman says the government is faced with a dilemma on how to obtain majority power at the election.



He was speaking to the media in Colombo today.