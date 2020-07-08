UNP+working+committee+meets

The UNP working committee is presently meeting at Sirikotha.
Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is chairing the discussion that centres on activities relating to the upcoming General Election, a senior party member told Hiru News.
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate Mujibur Rahman says the government is faced with a dilemma on how to obtain majority power at the election.
He was speaking to the media in Colombo today.
Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is chairing the discussion that centres on activities relating to the upcoming General Election, a senior party member told Hiru News.
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate Mujibur Rahman says the government is faced with a dilemma on how to obtain majority power at the election.
He was speaking to the media in Colombo today.