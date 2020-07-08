China is 'greatest threat' to US, says FBI director

Director of the FBI Christopher Wray has said that acts of espionage and theft by China's government pose the "greatest long-term threat" to the future of the US.



Speaking to the Hudson Institute in Washington, he described a multi-pronged disruption campaign.



He said China had begun targeting Chinese nationals living abroad, coercing their return, and was working to compromise US coronavirus research.



"China is engaged in a whole-of-state effort to become the world's only superpower by any means necessary," he added.