China is 'greatest threat' to US, says FBI director

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 13:21

Director of the FBI Christopher Wray has said that acts of espionage and theft by China's government pose the "greatest long-term threat" to the future of the US.

Speaking to the Hudson Institute in Washington, he described a multi-pronged disruption campaign.

He said China had begun targeting Chinese nationals living abroad, coercing their return, and was working to compromise US coronavirus research.

"China is engaged in a whole-of-state effort to become the world's only superpower by any means necessary," he added.
Hospital overseer arrested for taking bribe
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 13:40

The overseer of the Akkarapattu Base Hospital has been arrested while soliciting a bribe to effect a transfer.The Bribery or Corruption Investigation Unit... Read More

England, West Indies players to support Black Lives Matter movement
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 13:34

England and West Indies players will take a knee together in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of today's first Test at the Ageas Bowl.The... Read More

Covid-19 recoveries rise to 1,967
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 13:28

Twelve more Covid-19 patients have gained complete recovery and discharged from hospital.This raises the number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,967, says... Read More





