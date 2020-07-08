Hospital+overseer+arrested+for+taking+bribe

The overseer of the Akkarapattu Base Hospital has been arrested while soliciting a bribe to effect a transfer.
The Bribery or Corruption Investigation Unit made the arrest this morning (08) as he accepted Rs. 10,000 from a health assistant attached to the accident ward.
The overseer had demanded a Rs. 15,000 bribe to transfer the health assistant elsewhere.
