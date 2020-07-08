සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Senior intelligence officer’s revelation at Easter Sunday commission (video)

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 16:17

Senior+intelligence+officer%E2%80%99s+revelation+at+Easter+Sunday+commission+%28video%29


Intelligence work progressed slowly after 2015, a senior Army intelligence officer says.

Giving evidence yesterday (07) before the presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday attacks, he said the functions of the office of the head of the National Intelligence was affected by the legal action that targeted intelligence officers during that period.

He said the position of the head of the National Intelligence remained vacant for seven months from January to July since a new government took over in 2015.

Junior officers of the office merely killed their time, he said.

The then government maintained the position that action should not be based on intelligence information only.

Asked if he was given special duties to curb the ISIS, the officer said extremist activities came up for discussion by August 2016.

They had prepared a concept paper on the possibility that Sri Lanka too, could be threatened by the ISIS which was strong in Iraq and Syria.

It was referred to the then law and order minister Sagala Ratnayake through defence secretary at the time Karunasena Hettiarachchi.

He also said that there was inadequate CID and TID participation in intelligence review meetings since 2017.

With the position of the defence secretary getting changed in 2018, these weekly meetings took place every three weeks or so.

He was shown the letter with regard to the Easter Sunday attacks and asked what action the director of State Intelligence should have taken.

He replied that since it was sent to the director of National Intelligence by the head of State Intelligence, the two should definitely have met and discussed it.

Also, the Army intelligence should have been made aware as the letter mentioned Zahran and information regarding the Eastern Province.

Asked about the role the IGP should have played, the witness replied that the police chief should have met the director of State Intelligence.

Ex-IGP Pujith Jayasundara and former defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando appeared before the commission today.
Covid-19 cases rise to 2,084
Covid-19 cases rise to 2,084
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 15:30

With the finding of three more Covid-19 patients today (08), the total infected in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,084. Read More

Kelaniya University opens for fourth year students on 13 August
Kelaniya University opens for fourth year students on 13 August
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 15:26

The University of Kelaniya opens on 13 July for academic activities of the fourth year students.This applies for students in the faculties of science,... Read More

12 PNB officers remanded
12 PNB officers remanded
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 15:21

Twelve officers of the Police Narcotic Bureau have been remanded until 21 July over their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.They were produced before... Read More





Trending News

Daughter's affair with married man led to triple murder in Qatar (video)
07 July 2020
Daughter's affair with married man led to triple murder in Qatar (video)
Triple-murder victims’ bodies brought to Sri Lanka
07 July 2020
Triple-murder victims’ bodies brought to Sri Lanka
Palitha Thevarapperuma decides to quit the election (Video)
08 July 2020
Palitha Thevarapperuma decides to quit the election (Video)
Covid-19 positives go up to 2,080
07 July 2020
Covid-19 positives go up to 2,080
210 at Welikada Prison not infected with Covid-19
08 July 2020
210 at Welikada Prison not infected with Covid-19

International News

50 killed in floods in Japan
07 July 2020
50 killed in floods in Japan
London mayor pays tribute on 15th anniversary of bombings
07 July 2020
London mayor pays tribute on 15th anniversary of bombings
US looks at banning Chinese social media apps
07 July 2020
US looks at banning Chinese social media apps
Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
07 July 2020
Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.