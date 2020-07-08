Parliament will be cleansed at this election – Anura Kumara (video)

Leader of the Jathika Jana Balawegaya Anura Kumara Dissanayake says Sri Lanka’s parliament is the best hiding place for racketeers.
He said so at a public rally in Bellanwila yesterday (07).
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 14:41
