“100-days of work not done in eight months” (video)

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will lose one million votes out of the total votes it had obtained at the last presidential election, says Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate Mujibur Rahman.
He was speaking to the media today (08).
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 14:50
