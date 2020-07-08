සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

ETI depositors testify before presidential commission (video)

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 15:55

Officers at most ETI Company branches island-wide had repeatedly misled their customers, according to depositors who testified before the presidential commission probing the company.

The past two days saw depositors of ETI, Swarnamahal Finance and Swarnamahal Jewellers giving evidence.

President of the association for the protection of ETI depositors Anusha Jayanthi said the then manager of ETI Negombo branch had given her a certificate for one year for a three-month fixed deposit she had started.

When this matter was brought up, another sheet was added with the official stamp and signature with an assurance that she could withdraw after three months if necessary.

When she had gone to the ETI head office, Jayanthi was told by its director board that a private television channel had announced that the company has been brought under Central Bank regulation.

The CB has suspended withdrawals because the company could collapse if all depositors withdrew their deposits together, they have claimed.

Later, the directors on several occasions held meetings and asked her not to go for court action until such time they found an investor.

A businessman from Gampola told the commission that he deposited Rs. 155 million at ETI and a further Rs. 200 million at Swarnamahal Finance.

He said he did not hesitate to make these deposits as the CB had declared through newspaper advertisements that it was recognizing these institutions.

Another witness described how she was told the same story when she tried to withdraw her deposit money for a surgery.

Despite several complaints, the CB did not allow her to meet any top official, she said.

Yet another witness said he deposited the money with the intention of finding money to marry off his two daughters.

However, they still remain single, the elder aged 36 years, as the money was not given back to him, he said.
