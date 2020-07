The bridge on the Weyangalle-Polegoda road in Bulathsinhala has been in a dilapidated condition since it collapsed eight months ago.



It is being used by more than 600 students of the Muslim school at Veyangalle.



A number of accidents have happened due to this unsafe bridge.



Area residents gave a temporary solution by way of using electricity posts.



Villagers urge authorities to renovate the bridge without endangering the lives of their children.