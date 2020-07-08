Mother who never knew happiness in her life (video)





A 58-year-old mother of three, two of them ill, suffers so many untold hardships that she says she has never known happiness in her entire life.



Nevertheless, R.D. Malani of at Bambaragaswewa, Korakahagolla in Galewela does not want to be a burden to her other child or relatives.



She has to look after her blind and mentally imbalanced son, aged 30 years, and the daughter three years his junior.



They have to satisfy with just one meal a day.



They are without sanitation or water supply facilities either.



It will be a great meritorious deed if life is made easier for this courageous mother and her two off-springs.