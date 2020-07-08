Kelaniya+University+opens+for+fourth+year+students+on+13+August

The University of Kelaniya opens on 13 July for academic activities of the fourth year students.
This applies for students in the faculties of science, commerce and management studies and IT.
The university’s registrar says in a statement that hostel residents should report to their respective hostels between 9.00 am and 5.00 pm on 12 July.
