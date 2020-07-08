Covid-19 cases rise to 2,084

With the finding of three more Covid-19 patients today (08), the total infected in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,084.
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 15:30
The University of Kelaniya opens on 13 July for academic activities of the fourth year students.This applies for students in the faculties of science,... Read More
Twelve officers of the Police Narcotic Bureau have been remanded until 21 July over their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.They were produced before... Read More
A 58-year-old mother of three, two of them ill, suffers so many untold hardships that she says she has never known happiness in her entire life.Nevertheless,... Read More