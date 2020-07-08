Guidelines+for+school+academic+staffs

The Education Ministry has issued guidelines for academic staffs of state and state-approved private schools to follow in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.



According to the guidelines, only the teachers given study time periods and teachers involved in management, administration, discipline and health should be present at schools.



This is to minimize gatherings during the first and second stages of commencing schools.



Teachers without responsibilities and teachers without study time periods need not attend schools during these two stages from 06 to 17 July and from 20 to 24 July.



Teachers tasked with responsibilities should report for duty by 7.30 am and principals have been advised to let them depart once they finish their respective duties.