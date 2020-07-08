Sports+offences+unit+report+referred+to+Attorney+General

A report by the special investigation unit on prevention of offences relating to sports into alleged cricket match-fixing has been referred for advice by the Sports Ministry Secretary to the Attorney General’s Department.
This report says that no match-fixing had taken place in the 2011 World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India.
The Sports Ministry said advice with regard to the next course of action has been sought from the AG’s Department.
