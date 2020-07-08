Hotel owner was killed with blunt instrument (video)



The death of the owner of a hotel at Gurugamman Road in Kesbewa was due to being attacked on the head with a blunt instrument, an autopsy has revealed.



The postmortem examination took place today (08) at the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.



Piliyandala Police have recorded more than 30 statements in connection with the murder and have also checked CCTV footage available.



The dead body of the 50-year-old was found yesterday afternoon.



His wife is receiving treatment for injuries at the Kalubowila Hospital.