Mandatory yellow colour for school vans, buses

All vans and buses transporting schoolchildren should be painted yellow, according to a decision taken yesterday (07),



Transport services minister Mahinda Amaraweera met associations of school vans and the police and made the proposal.



It was met with agreement.



The minister said vehicles transporting schoolchildren are presently not given priority and some heavy vehicles even have become a threat to them.



In order to maintain road discipline, all presently used school vans and buses will be painted yellow, while future importations will be in yellow colour only.



Vehicles painted yellow are easily recognizable.



Minister Amaraweera also promised relief for school vans in the future.