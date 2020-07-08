සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President’s message to Sri Lankan expatriate workers

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 18:41

President%E2%80%99s+message+to+Sri+Lankan+expatriate+workers
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa addressed a global summit of the International Labour Organization today (08) on the Covid-19 and the world of work.

Here, the president commended action taken by all countries to maintain the working world uninterrupted.

Noting that the Covid-19 would probably create the most powerful human crisis in the present-day world, he said the working world was equally being transformed in both the developed and developing countries in the post-pandemic period.

Sri Lanka being a developing economy sensitive to outside benchmarks, special attention will be paid to safeguard its workforce from the tremors of the pandemic on the global economy, he said.

Of an 8.6 million active workforce, nearly 3.5 million are in the private sector.

The social security measures introduced at the beginning of the pandemic have covered every sector of the workforce, the president said.

The worst affected segments were given a monthly Rs. 5,000 allowance during April and May, to mainly cover daily wage workers, preschool teachers and the self-employed.

With a sizeable workforce working outside the country, nearly 15,000 were repatriated even during flight bans.

This changed the employed structure, but the intention was to protect their lives.

This category in the workforce has the opportunity to contribute to the local labour market without returning to their foreign jobs, said the president.

A rethinking on the skilled category to suit the post-pandemic period is required, he said, adding that empowering those who lost their jobs and organizing employee skills will be achieved.
Nine more Covid-19 cases reported
Nine more Covid-19 cases reported
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 18:45

The total Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka increased to 2,093 following the finding of nine more infected today (08).The Health Ministry’s epidemiology... Read More

How schoolchildren can be protected from Covid-19
How schoolchildren can be protected from Covid-19
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 18:57

The Sri Lanka Health Education Officers Association stresses the importance of following the health guidelines to prevent Covid-19 infections among children... Read More

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 tonight
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 tonight
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 18:19

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 tonightThe news broadcasts will also be streamed live on YouTube. Read More





Trending News

Palitha Thevarapperuma decides to quit the election (Video)
08 July 2020
Palitha Thevarapperuma decides to quit the election (Video)
210 at Welikada Prison not infected with Covid-19
08 July 2020
210 at Welikada Prison not infected with Covid-19
Twin baby jumbos at Minneriya National Park (picture)
07 July 2020
Twin baby jumbos at Minneriya National Park (picture)
The 210 at Welikada Prison subject to PCR tests do not have coronavirus
07 July 2020
The 210 at Welikada Prison subject to PCR tests do not have coronavirus
No visitors allowed at all prisons
08 July 2020
No visitors allowed at all prisons

International News

50 killed in floods in Japan
07 July 2020
50 killed in floods in Japan
London mayor pays tribute on 15th anniversary of bombings
07 July 2020
London mayor pays tribute on 15th anniversary of bombings
US looks at banning Chinese social media apps
07 July 2020
US looks at banning Chinese social media apps
Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
07 July 2020
Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.