Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 tonight

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 18:19

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 tonight

The news broadcasts will also be streamed live on YouTube.
Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 18:45

The total Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka increased to 2,093 following the finding of nine more infected today (08).The Health Ministry’s epidemiology... Read More

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 18:57

The Sri Lanka Health Education Officers Association stresses the importance of following the health guidelines to prevent Covid-19 infections among children... Read More

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 18:41

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa addressed a global summit of the International Labour Organization today (08) on the Covid-19 and the world of work.Here,... Read More





