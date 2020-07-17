How+schoolchildren+can+be+protected+from+Covid-19

The Sri Lanka Health Education Officers Association stresses the importance of following the health guidelines to prevent Covid-19 infections among children following the opening of schools.



Sri Lanka has been able to control the pandemic, while it is spreading in the rest of the world.



Noting that schools will open in stages, the association says the schools too, should follow the health guidelines to control the disease.



Parents should prepare the basic health equipment for their children and educate them on the need to follow the guidelines issued by health and school authorities.



They should not send children to school if they suffer from fever, cough, sore throats or respiratory ailments.



Children should wear facemasks before leaving for school and should have two more as standbys in their bags.



Since school canteens will not open, children should be given food in a box and a bottle of boiled water.



Children should not exchange food, water, pens, books at school and should wash their hands regularly to prevent the spread of the disease, says president of the association Nayani Wijewickrama.