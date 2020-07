Rohitha Rajapaksa stated that any kind of constitutional amendment should result in the greater development of the country.

He was speaking at the opening of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna election office in Mawathagama recently.

Former Provincial Councillor Asoka Premadasa and several local councillors were present at the occasion.

When journalists inquired about Sajith Premadasa, Rohitha Rajapaksa said that irrespective of the opposition does, the government's program would be a good one.