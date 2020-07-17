UNP+decides+to+expedite+the+disciplinary+inquiries

The UNP Working Committee has decided to expedite the disciplinary inquiries of all those who have not submitted explanations or requested for an extension to submit explanation among the 99 expelled members of the party.

UNP Attorney General Nissanka Nanayakkara told the Hiru news team that they have decided to appoint suitable persons to replace the local government representatives who are supporting other parties.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the United National Party (UNP) has written to the Elections Commission demanding immediate action to prevent the Samagi Jana Balavegaya from using the colour green for the election campaign, which is the colour of the United National Party,

He has stated that it is a serious prejudice to the propaganda campaign of the UNP.

Meanwhile, former UNP MP Palitha Thevarapperuma came to the election commission this afternoon.