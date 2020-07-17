සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

12 Narcotics Officers Remanded - Suspected Illegal Firearms and Money Laundering - obtained rewards for false raids (Video)

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 23:43

The 12 officers of the Narcotics Bureau arrested in connection with the sale of the seized heroin in their custody to drug dealers have been remanded until the 21.

This was when they were produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

In addition, the Magistrate gave permission to the CID to detain the constable who was arrested in the Ragama area for questioning until the 14th.

The suspect was a resident of the Andigama area.

When the case was taken up today, Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing on behalf of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), stated that a group of the accused police officers had been involved in international drug trafficking at the international maritime borders.

In addition to drug trafficking, information has been revealed that they have been also carrying an illegal firearms trade.

The Deputy Solicitor General said that the Criminal Investigations Department has already commenced investigations into the incident and that firearms have been found in the possession of certain police officers.

He also said that there were 32 counterfeit 5000 rupee currency notes in the custody of the 10th and 11th police constables and there is a suspicion whether they were also involved in a counterfeit currency note operation.

Police also found 390 milligrams of cocaine in the personal locker of the first suspect, the police inspector who was arrested yesterday, along with live ammunition and T-56 assault rifles.

Investigations have revealed that the arrested heroin was sold to drug dealers and fake raids had been conducted and they have obtained millions of cash prizes and awards from the Police Fund.

It has been revealed that the 7th suspect, who is currently in custody in connection with the heroin racket, has bought two acres of land valued at Rs 17 million from Pore Athurugiriya and have lived luxurious lives.

However, Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris stated that investigations are underway to find out whether there are other officers involved in the case of heroin trafficking apart from the 18 suspects.

According to information provided by the OIC of the Police Narcotics Bureau, steps have been taken to seal the storehouse for case goods since it contains about 700 kg of heroin.

The Magistrate today ordered that a report be submitted by the Government Analyst on the basis of whether any other ingredients were mixed in the drugs.

