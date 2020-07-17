IGP+gives+a+statement+and+evades+the+media+

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara who has been sent on compulsory leave and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando arrived at the Presidential Commission appointed to probe into the Easter attack.

This was according to a summons issued by the Commission.

A spokesman said the former IGP and the former defence secretary were summoned to the commission's investigative unit to obtain statements regarding the ongoing investigation.

Accordingly, IGP Pujith Jayasundara, who arrived at the Commission at about 9.30 this morning, left after making a statement for about eight hours.

Our correspondent stated that he had evaded the media and got into the car.

Former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando who had come to give a statement and had left the office a short while ago.