Prime+Minister+outlines+the+aim+of+the+Samagi+Jana+Balavegaya

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the aim of the United National Party and the Samagi Jana Balavegaya is to gain power at Sirikotha.

The Prime Minister made this statement participating at a public rally held at Katupotha, Kurunegala yesterday.

Meanwhile, the new Consular General for Australia, Sydney, New South Wales and Queensland, Lakshman Hulugalle met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The National Archaeology Conference was held at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute this morning under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.