District Returning Officer's response to the villagers of Pituwala

The Galle District Returning Officer Somaratne Vidanapathirana stated that since the polling station at the Pituwala Junior School in Elpitiya has been gazetted at another location it cannot be changed before the general election.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the Galle District Secretariat this afternoon.

Local politicians and residents in the area staged a protest this morning against the relocation of the polling station at the Junior school to the Samadhi Elders Association in the same area.

They said that the polling station was used by the villagers without any problem during every election period.

Meanwhile, the police headquarters has set up a special operations room to report violations of election laws.

Accordingly, violations can be reported on 1933, 0112 472 757, 0115 978 701, 011 5 978 702, 0115 978 714.

The Police Media Division stated that complaints also can be sent to the fax number 0112 345 553 or email to [email protected]