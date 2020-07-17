20,000 rupee allowance can be provided for two months

The following views were expressed at several media briefings held today regarding the current political situation and the upcoming election.

Former UNP MP and Samagi Jana Balavegaya candidate Sujeewa Senasinghe states that under their government the allowance of Rs 20,000 will be provided to families for two months.

Former JVP Parliamentarian Nalinda Jayatissa states that although a strong opposition is needed against the present government, the divided UNP cannot become the opposition.

Former UNP MP Lakshman Kiriella stated that the people are facing severe economic difficulties after the 16th of November.

Former parliamentarian S B Dissanayake stated that according to historical election results his party will definitely get two thirds.

Former UNP General Secretary Tissa Attanayake stated that the party that won the presidential election did not achieve the expected victory, if you correctly analyse the votes.

Former Parliamentarian Vidura Wickramanayaka stated that the masses are well aware of the character of all the candidates.