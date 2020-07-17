සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

20,000 rupee allowance can be provided for two months

Wednesday, 08 July 2020 - 23:10

20%2C000+rupee+allowance+can+be+provided+for+two+months+


The following views were expressed at several media briefings held today regarding the current political situation and the upcoming election.

Former UNP MP and Samagi Jana Balavegaya candidate Sujeewa Senasinghe states that under their government the allowance of Rs 20,000 will be provided to families for two months.

Former JVP Parliamentarian Nalinda Jayatissa states that although a strong opposition is needed against the present government, the divided UNP cannot become the opposition.

Former UNP MP Lakshman Kiriella stated that the people are facing severe economic difficulties after the 16th of November.

Former parliamentarian S B Dissanayake stated that according to historical election results his party will definitely get two thirds.

Former UNP General Secretary Tissa Attanayake stated that the party that won the presidential election did not achieve the expected victory, if you correctly analyse the votes.

Former Parliamentarian Vidura Wickramanayaka stated that the masses are well aware of the character of all the candidates.

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.