Lover arrested over schoolgirl’s death

A 24-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with the death of a schoolgirl of Rawanakanda in Balangoda with whom he had been having an affair.



The girl had gone missing from her home and her parents subsequently found her unconscious at the home of the youth.



Admitted to the ICU of Balangoda Hospital, she died yesterday (08) due to excessive blood loss.



Parents and other relatives accuse the youth of having abducted the girl and abused her sexually, leading to her death.