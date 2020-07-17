Thundershowers+expected+this+evening

Thundershowers are expected to enhance over most parts of Sri Lanka this evening due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of the island, says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island in the afternoon or night.



Showers or thundershowers may occur in the Northern Province, Trincomalee district and in coastal areas in the North-western and Western provinces in the morning too.



Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central, Uva and Eastern provinces.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.