Central+Bank+reduces+policy+interest+rates+by+100+basis+points

The Central Bank announces that its policy interest rates have been reduced by 100 basis points.



The CB’s Monetary Board, at a meeting yesterday (08), decided to reduce the Standing Deposit Facility Rate and the Standing Lending Facility Rate of the Central Bank by 100 basis points each, to 4.50 per cent and 5.50 per cent, respectively.



The Bank Rate, automatically adjusted with SLFR, will be 8.50 pc, and the Statutory Reserve Ratio will be 2.00 pc.



The Board arrived at the decision with a view to inducing a further reduction in market lending rates, thereby encouraging the financial system to aggressively enhance lending to productive sectors of the economy, which would reinforce support to Covid-19 hit businesses as well as to the broader economy, given conditions of subdued inflation.