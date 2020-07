Pasindu Hirushan, the Sri Jayewardenepura Univesity student who sustained serious head injuries after a tyre fell on him, yesterday (08) returned to the university following four months of treatment.



A group including acting vice chancellor senior Prof. Sudantha Liyanage and national organizer of the university’s alumni association Ranjith Iddamalgoda were present when Hirushan paid the visit.



In an emotional speech, the undergraduate thanked all those who supported him.