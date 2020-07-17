Warning+against+LG+properties+misuse

The Election Commission says it is prohibited to use the official vehicles assigned to the head of local government institutions for political promotions or for propaganda meetings.
Such use will be deemed as a misuse of public property, the EC says in a statement.
Complaints of violation of this requirement, if confirmed, will prompt action against heads and administrators of LG bodies.
Such use will be deemed as a misuse of public property, the EC says in a statement.
Complaints of violation of this requirement, if confirmed, will prompt action against heads and administrators of LG bodies.