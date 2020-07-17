Samagi+Jaya+Balawegaya+responds+to+UNP+allegation

Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Ranjith Madduma Bandara says a minority who remains in the UNP has fallen to the level of crying over the party’s colour.



He is responding to a written complaint by UNP general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam to the Election Commission that the SJB is misusing the UNP’s green colour for campaigning.



Kariyawasam sought the commission’s mediation to prevent the SJB from using his party’s colour.



Such abuse will cause adverse effects on the UNP’s campaigning, he said.