Three women nabbed with heroin, live cartridges

Three women were arrested with heroin and live cartridges during a raid at Bata-atha and Nidahasgama in Hungama yesterday (08), police say.
According to the police media division, 52.61 grams of heroin, two live cartridges for 9 mm pistols, a magazine, a satellite telephone and four mobile phones were seized from their possession.
The suspects are aged 28, 32 and 33 years.
