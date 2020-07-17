Three women nabbed with heroin, live cartridges

Three women were arrested with heroin and live cartridges during a raid at Bata-atha and Nidahasgama in Hungama yesterday (08), police say.



According to the police media division, 52.61 grams of heroin, two live cartridges for 9 mm pistols, a magazine, a satellite telephone and four mobile phones were seized from their possession.



The suspects are aged 28, 32 and 33 years.