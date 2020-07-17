Two election candidates among seriously injured in Kilinochchi road mishap (pictures)

Two general election candidates are among the four persons seriously injured in a road accident at Pooneryn in Kilinochchi yesterday afternoon (08).Police say a tipper transporting sand towards Pooneryn and a three-wheeler on its way towards Jaffna collided head-on near the Sangupiddy Bridge.The two candidates contesting the election as independents and the drivers of the two vehicles sustained injuries.First admitted to Chavakachcheri Hospital, they were transferred to the Jaffna Hospital for further treatment.