Sizeable+concession+proposed+for+lockdown+period+electricity+bills

A sizeable concession has been proposed for electricity consumers on their bills during the Covid-19 lockdown period.



This is recommended in a report by a committee headed by Power Ministry secretary Hemantha Samarakoon.



The cabinet took it up at its meeting yesterday (08).



Co-cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told the media that the proposed concession includes a 25 per cent reduction on electricity bills for March, April and May for the consumption of zero to 90 units per month.



Also, a three-month grace period is recommended for the bill payments and no fines imposed.



Minister Gunawardena said there would be no electricity supply disconnections for any reason.



At the cabinet meeting, the president and the prime minister suggested extending the proposed concessions for electricity bills to December, January and February as well.



Ministers have decided to consider all these next week and implement the concessions with more additions.