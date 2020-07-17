Oil+tanker+third+officer+dies+while+being+brought+to+Galle+Port

The third officer of an oil tanker on its way from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan has died while being brought to the Galle Port for medical treatment.



The port’s MoH Office said the deceased is a 53-year-old Philippine national.



After being informed that the officer had fallen ill, two Navy officers and four MoH officers had gone to bring him to the port for admission to hospital.



However, he died before reaching the port.



The six officers have been told to remain in their homes for self-quarantine.



The PCR tests on the deceased yesterday have returned no Covid-19 positive results.