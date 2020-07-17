England & West Indies players take a knee

England and West Indies players all took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the first Test in Southampton, the BBC reports.Match officials also took part, while both sets of players are carrying a logo on their shirts.West Indies pace bowler Shannon Gabriel said: "It was a great moment, showing something we stand for and that racism has no part in cricket."After observing a moment's silence to remember the lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic and West Indies great Sir EvertonWeekes, the players and officials took their positions as if to start the Test, while other squad members and backroom staff lined the boundary.They all then dropped to a knee, with many of the West Indies players raising a right hand covered by a black glove.