Indian+arrested+over+overseas+job+racket

A 32-year-old Indian man has been arrested in connection with an overseas employment racket.
Officials of the Colombo Fraud Bureau made the arrest at Bambalapitiya yesterday (08).
The police media division says he has defrauded Rs. 10,422,535 from several persons with a promise of jobs in Canada.
